Mansfield police reviewing arrest, video that has spread on social media

Mansfield police are reviewing an arrest and an incident that was caught on video and spread on social media.

Mansfield police are reviewing an arrest and an incident that was caught on video and spread on social media.

On Monday just before 7 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of West 4th Street because Dwaine Chapman allegedly threatened to have his dog attack his roommate.

Police wrote in the report that when officers arrived, Chapman appeared to be under the influence and began fighting with his roommate.

Police took Chapman into custody and while walking him to the cruiser, he started yelling he was not going to go anywhere, according to the report.

Police wrote in the report that when they tried to put Chapman in the cruiser, he struggled with officers.

In the video shot by a bystander, Chapman can be seen in handcuffs and is kicking.

Another person, a teen, can be seen in the video walking up to the cruiser and an officer tackles the teen to the ground and appears to drag the teen around the cruiser.

The teen can be heard saying, "I'm not resisting," in the video.

In an emailed statement, Mansfield police said "understand the concerns that have been raised by the incident and are currently reviewing any and all video associated with the arrests."

Chapman is charged with obstructing official business, menacing, disorderly conduct/intoxication and resisting arrest.

The teen was not charged and released to his family.