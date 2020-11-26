Mansfield police looking for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Motel 6 homicide

Officers responded to a report of a shooting Thursday just before 1:40 a.m. at the motel on North Trimble Road.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield police are looking for a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous in a Motel 6 homicide.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting Thursday just before 1:40 a.m. at the motel at 555 North Trimble Road.

The suspect, Earl Jefferson II, 43, fled the scene prior to the officer's arrival. Jefferson remains at large, according to police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and rushed to surgery. Her condition is unknown at this time.

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's names are not being released until the family is notified.

Police said Jefferson II may be driving a black colored, 4-door vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet.

A felony warrant for murder has been filed for Jefferson's II arrest. Authorities provided two pictures of him with different hairstyles.