Mansfield woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances' after she did not return home

Charlie Topal, 36, was reported missing Wednesday morning.

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield police are asking the public's help in finding a woman who is missing under "suspicious circumstances."

Police said 36-year-old Charlie Topal was reported missing Wednesday morning by her family after she did not come home overnight.

Her family said Charlie contacted them around 4 a.m. Wednesday saying she was headed home from an address on West 4th Street, possibly near Rowland Avenue.

A family member told police Charlie does not have a car and is believed to have been walking home.

Her family reported her missing just after 9 a.m. when no one had heard from her.

Police said they are looking into the possibility that she sent a text to someone close to her later on Wednesday claiming she was being held against her will.

Police checked several locations but were not able to find her.

No other texts have been reported to police.

She has dark hair, is 5-feet tall and weighs 400 pounds.

If anyone has any information as to where she may be, they are asked to call one of the following numbers: