Man's vehicle shot twice while driving on I-70 in east Columbus

A man said someone started firing shots towards his vehicle while driving on Interstate 70 in east Columbus on Wednesday.

Police say officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of South Champion Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

The officers determined the shots actually came from I-70 east, just east of South Champion Avenue.

Moments later, a man called police and said his vehicle was hit by gunfire.

The man said he was driving eastbound when a vehicle pulled in front of him. The left rear passenger of that vehicle started shooting at the man, hitting his vehicle twice.

The vehicle with the shooter got off at the Miller Avenue and Kelton Avenue exit.

The incident is under investigation.