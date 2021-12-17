Police: Man's body found inside east Columbus gentlemen's club following fire

There is no information on possible suspects.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after a man's body was found inside an east Columbus gentlemen's club Friday morning following a fire.

Around 4 a.m., police were called to the Confidential Gentleman's Club, located at 1962 Lake Club Drive, for a burglary alarm. Officers did not find anything after responding to the call.

Two hours later, the Columbus Division of Fire was called to the same location for a reported fire.

As crews were extinguishing the fire inside the building, they found the body badly burned.

"This fire was very, very brutal. This person sustained very, very bad burns to the point where they are honestly unrecognizable," said Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua.

The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating the man's death and police encourage people to come forward with information.

"From all indications, it looked like it was absolutely intentional to this victim that they were set on fire," Fuqua said.