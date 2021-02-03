Man, woman killed after being hit by car in southeast Columbus

The woman, 20-year-old Oddessie Teague, died the night of the crash. The man, 21-year-old Dante Mackey, died three days later.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man, who was walking with a 20-year-old woman when they were hit by a car, died three days after the crash in southeast Columbus. The woman died the night of the crash.

On March 1, Columbus police said Dante Mackey and Oddessie Teague were walking eastbound on the north side of Refugee Road, west of Schwartz Road just before 10 p.m.

Police said the pair "abruptly" walked into the road and were hit by a car traveling westbound.

Teague and Mackey were taken to Grant Medical Center.

Teague was pronounced dead just after 11:30 p.m. Mackey was in critical condition and later died from his injuries on March 4.

Police said the driver of the vehicle did not leave the scene.