Man, woman arrested in connection to stolen truck used during Union County pursuit

The Union County Sheriff's Office said Brittany Jobe and Brandon Webb were arrested in connection to the incident.

WOODSTOCK, Ohio — A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to a stolen truck and leading a Union County Sheriff’s deputy on a chase on Monday.

The sheriff’s office states it received a complaint about a red Dodge pickup truck swerving on the road just before 11 a.m. The truck was found near the intersection of State Route 4 and Collins Avenue.

A deputy attempted to stop the truck, but it fled and a pursuit began.

According to the sheriff's office, the pursuit went into Marysville before heading into the Village of Milford Center. The truck drove into a private farm lane and on an abandoned railroad bed. The truck then went on Connor Road and drove into Champaign County. The truck was found abandoned on McCarty Road where it drove into a farm field, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Deputies with the Champaign and Union County sheriff’s office, a K9 unit from the Saint Paris Police Department, units with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and a helicopter with OSHP began searching for the two suspects.

Brittany Jobe, 29, was found near the intersection of Urbana Woodstock Pike and Park Road. She was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Madison County and taken to Tri County Regional Jail.

Around 4:40 p.m. the sheriff’s office said 43-year-old Brandon Webb was arrested in the 10000 block of Urbana Woodstock Pike along a fence line about 75 feet away from the road.

Webb was taken to the Tri County Regional Jail and is being held on multiple outstanding warrants and is facing additional charges for fleeing and eluding and receiving stolen property.