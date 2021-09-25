Man with dementia missing after walking away from Franklin County non-profit

An endangered missing adult alert was issued Saturday morning for 73-year-old Ronald Ryder.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in looking for a man who walked away from a non-profit for people with developmental disabilities.

The sheriff's office reports he walked away from Open Door on Industrial Mile Road, off Sullivant Avenue, around 6 a.m. Saturday, and did not return.

Ryder has dementia and other health concerns, and law enforcement is concerned for his well-being.

Ryder is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He has blue eyes, long gray hair, a beard and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and red shoes.