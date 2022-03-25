46-year-old man missing from Delaware County

According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Jason Taylor, 46, has autism and has been missing since 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A man who has autism has been reported missing out of Delaware County.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, Jason Taylor, 46, has been missing since 9 p.m. Thursday evening.

Taylor was last seen walking in the 9200 block of State Route 656 near Porter Central Road in Porter Township.

Officials said Taylor is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds and has gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing red Ohio State jogging pants and possibly a blue jean jacket. He was also carrying a book bag and duffle bag.

If you see Taylor, officials ask that you call the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office at 740-833-2800.