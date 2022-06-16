Sheriff: Man who fled traffic stop, shot at deputies found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

The deputies were not struck by gunfire, but a patrol vehicle was hit several times.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who crashed his vehicle and evaded police after fleeing a traffic stop in Fairfield County Thursday night was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff's office, the man fled from deputies after being stopped for a felony traffic stop. The suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed several miles away.

When finding the crashed vehicle, the sheriff's office said the suspect shot at two deputies several times. The deputies were not struck, but a patrol vehicle was hit by the gunshots.

The sheriff's office said the man hid in a grassy area.

The Hocking County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Logan Police Department and Berne Township Fire Department assisted Fairfield County Sheriff's deputies and conducted a coordinated search in the area of U.S. Route 33 near Sugar Grove.

The sheriff's office said several hours later, the suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Detectives will release the suspect's name once the next of kin has been notified.