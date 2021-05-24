Man wanted in connection to shootings in Morrow County

Deputies are looking for Brian Lee and he is considered armed and dangerous.

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted in connection to shootings overnight.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook Monday that deputies are looking for Brian Lee and he is considered armed and dangerous so people should not approach him.

The photo of Lee provided by the sheriff's office shows he has tattoos on his face and neck and is balding.

If anyone sees Lee or knows where he is, they are asked to call 911.