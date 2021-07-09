Central Ohio man turns personal struggle into cause to help others fighting brain tumors

Kevin Farrell underwent three surgeries to remove a brain tumor. Now, he's running a golf tournament to raise money for cancer research.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 700,000 Americans are living with a brain tumor, according to the American Brain Tumor Association.

While experts still don’t know a lot about why these tumors form, researchers in Columbus are working to learn more, now with the help of a local charity event.

The Tee It Off For Brain Tumors Golf Outing is a tournament that benefits brain tumor research at Ohio State’s James Cancer Hospital.

The tournament was started by Kevin Farrell, who wanted to help others that may find themselves in his position.

It started years ago when Farrell knew something was wrong.

“I was walking like I was drunk,” Farrell said. “I had paralysis on my face, I lost my hearing, so, everything that were the symptoms, I just kept ignoring and thinking, ‘Well, I’m getting older and that’s what it is.’”

But in early 2015, Farrell fell down some stairs and it was then that his friends urged him to head to the VA Medical Center on James Road.

It was a decision that Farrell told 10TV saved his life, crediting the staff at the VA’s quick response and efforts.

“And then you hear the news, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is pretty devastating,” Farrell said.

The results came in indicating that Farrell had a tumor the size of a peach resting on his brain stem.

He chose to head to the James Cancer Hospital at the Ohio State University, where he spent 45 days undergoing three brain surgeries, coming out on the other side inspired to help others.

“Every day, honestly, it’s cliché but every day is such a blessing to have,” he said.

The day after getting out of the hospital, Farrell looked for a 5K or a walk he could participate in for brain tumor awareness.

“There’s a walk for everything. There’s a walk for the wind blowing so there had to be a walk for brain tumors,” he said.

Sure enough, the American Brain Tumor Association was holding a walk the next day, where Farrell was able to volunteer.

It inspired him to start his own grassroots efforts in creating the Tee It Off For Brain Tumors Golf Outing at the Golf Club of Dublin.

In his first year, the event saw more than 50 participants, raising $6,000 for research at the James.

This year, Farrell hopes to raise $45,000.

“I can literally walk to OSU, walk-in and they can show me a microscope that we bought for research,” he said.

Now, Farrell hopes he can inspire others to act on their own symptoms and that his efforts can help find answers for the many people who may face what he went through down the road.

“As I go through this journey, I learn that I’m put in places that I need to be at and with people that need me,” Farrell said.

The Tee It Off For Brain Tumors Golf Outing is Friday, October 1 at the Golf Club of Dublin.

The four-person scramble begins at 9 a.m.