Man that survived fatal crash reflects on loved one he lost

Those who knew and loved Dustin Goyetche are mourning his loss. He and his partner Shawn Mills were in an accident on October 9

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Those who knew and loved Dustin Goyetche are mourning his loss. He and his partner Shawn Mills were in an accident on October 9.

While they were in the car, another driver ran a red light at the intersection of 4th and Broad Streets, hitting their vehicle. The two crashed into a building and the person who hit them ran from the scene, Columbus police said.

Mills spoke with 10TV, just hours after he was released from the hospital.

"I feel robbed. I feel completely robbed of someone who was going to be with me for the rest of my life,” Mills said.

The love story of the two started months ago. Shawn and Dustin were inseparable.

“I had never been around somebody where we had just really felt each other,” Mills said.

That Saturday changed everything for them. Mills only remembers one thing after the crash.

“The next thing I remember was they were trying to wake me up and his hospital bed was right next to mine. I was reaching out, trying to hold his hand, and the next thing I knew I was alone,” he said.

In the crash Mills broke both of his legs, nine ribs, a collarbone, sternum and his pelvis. He also has cuts on his liver.

"Dustin's gone and it's not fair. I don't believe I’ll ever have somebody like that again,” Mills said.

Mills' road to recovery will be a long one. To make sure he has help, friends and loved ones have created a GoFundMe to support him while he’s not working.

His manager, Co-Owner of Yellow Brick Pizza Faith Pierce, is urging people to donate.

"He does have some paid vacation time from here but that's not going to be enough to cover the amount of time off from work that he's going to need to take,” Pierce said.

Mills said Goyetche will be greatly missed.

"I'll always have the memories that we had together and just knowing that and knowing that we were that close together, that's all I need you to know,” he said.