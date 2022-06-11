Deputies: Man suspected of killing two people in Galloway in custody

Mason Westley Thompson Bray arrested in connection to two men fatally shot two weeks ago on Idlebrook Place

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged for the shooting deaths of two men in Galloway two weeks ago.

22-year-old Mason Westley Thompson Bray was arrested Friday and was charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office were called to the 300 block of Idlebrook Place around 11:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found two men had been shot multiple times inside a residence.

Medics from the Prairie Township Fire Department pronounced both men dead at the scene.

The men were later identified as 19-year-old Trintan Mendoza of Columbus and 21-year-old Francisco De Jesus Rodriguez of Galloway. The sheriff's office said the two were recently living at the address.