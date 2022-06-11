Deputies: Man suspected of killing two people in Galloway in custody

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged for the shooting deaths of two men in Galloway two weeks ago.
22-year-old Mason Westley Thompson Bray was arrested Friday and was charged with two counts of aggravated murder.
Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office were called to the 300 block of Idlebrook Place around 11:35 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they found two men had been shot multiple times inside a residence.
Medics from the Prairie Township Fire Department pronounced both men dead at the scene.
The men were later identified as 19-year-old Trintan Mendoza of Columbus and 21-year-old Francisco De Jesus Rodriguez of Galloway. The sheriff's office said the two were recently living at the address.
According to court records, deputies used video surveillance near the scene to identify Bray who has since admitted to being involved in the aggravated robbery that led to the death of Mendoza and Rodriguez.