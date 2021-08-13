Man suspected in thefts arrested after allegedly leading Marion police on chase, crashing vehicle into cornfield

Marion police say a man who is a suspect in a series of catalytic converter thefts was injured in the crash.

MARION, Ohio — A suspect in a series of catalytic converter thefts led police on a chase before crashing into a cornfield and being arrested on Wednesday, according to Marion police.

Police say around 4:10 p.m., detectives with Marion police noticed the suspect was driving in the Fairpark neighborhood and attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Wilson Avenue.

The suspect attempted to evade police until the pursuit ended in the area of Spencer Street and East Church Street.

Officers kept the suspect and his vehicle in sight while no longer pursuing it and saw him drive through a soybean field on Richland Road before getting on State Route 98.

The suspect went off the road again and drove into a cornfield north of the intersection of State Route 309 and State Route 98, according to police.

He crashed into a ditch and hurt himself in the process before running further into the cornfield.

The suspect was found and arrested just after 7 p.m. He was taken to Marion General Hospital and later transported to Grant Medical Center. Police did not say what his condition was.