Man survives after being shot in back while driving, crashing car in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man survived after he was shot in the back while driving Saturday night on the city's north side.

Police went to the area of East Hudson and Dresden streets around 11:45 p.m. on a reported car crash.

Officers found the driver with a single gunshot wound in his back.

The victim told police he was driving home from work when a white or grey car following him fired several shots at his car.

According to the victim, he continued driving to try and make it to a hospital, but crashed because of his injury. The victim is expected to be OK.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.