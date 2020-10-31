Man suffers injuries from assault, dies in North Linden

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man seated in a parked pickup truck suffering injuries from an assault.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating the death of a man in North Linden Saturday morning.

Officers were called just before 3:55 a.m. to the 1400 block of Briarwood Avenue on a report of man found in a vehicle possibly dead.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man seated in a parked pickup truck suffering injuries from an assault.

The man was later pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Police do not have any suspect information and are working to determine what prompted the assault and who might have been involved.

On October 25, 2020, another homicide was reported on the same block.