Man driving stolen motorcycle dies in accident in Linden area

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man driving a stolen motorcycle has died in an accident on East Hudson Street on Monday, August 10.
Columbus police say the accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Hiawatha Park Drive.
A van was attempting to turn onto East Hudson Street when a stolen motorcycle driven by 21-year-old James Millay collided with the van.
Millay was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital with life-threatening conditions.
He was pronounced dead on Thursday.
There have been 40 traffic fatalities this year, according to Columbus police.