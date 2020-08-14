Man driving stolen motorcycle dies in accident in Linden area

Columbus police say the accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. near the intersection of East Hudson Street and Hiawatha Park Drive.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man driving a stolen motorcycle has died in an accident on East Hudson Street on Monday, August 10.

Columbus police say the accident happened shortly after 2 p.m. near the intersection of Hiawatha Park Drive.

A van was attempting to turn onto East Hudson Street when a stolen motorcycle driven by 21-year-old James Millay collided with the van.

Millay was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital with life-threatening conditions.

He was pronounced dead on Thursday.