COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being stabbed outside a Columbus gas station early Thursday morning.

The stabbing happened at a Shell gas station parking lot on the 600 block of East Hudson Street just before 3 a.m., according to Columbus police.

Police said a fight is what led to the stabbing.

The man was taken to Riverside Medical Center, according to Columbus police.

No suspect information has been released.