Man shot, killed near airport in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting that took place at a gas station near John Glenn Columbus International Airport Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting took place at the Turkey Hill Mini Market at North Cassady Avenue and Airport Drive just before 2 a.m.

Police told 10TV the incident started at a party at the Embassy Suites by Hilton on Airport Drive. An argument carried over into the gas station across the street.

The man was struck while trying to run away from the scene. He then collapsed across the street near McDonald's.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.