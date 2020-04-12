Man shot & killed by Franklin County deputy identified, family seeks answers

The U.S. Marshals Service said Casey Goodson waved a gun at deputies while a task force was wrapping up an operation.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man shot and killed by a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office has been identified as 23-year-old Casey Goodson, according to Columbus police.

Goodson was killed Friday in north Columbus near Ferris Road and Estates Place.

Columbus police said the deputy is part of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S. Marshals Service said the task force was wrapping up an operation when Goodson drove by and waved a gun at deputies.

At least one witness told investigators a deputy was heard giving a command to drop the gun.

When Goodson did not drop the gun, the U.S. Marshals said the deputy fired.

Goodson, who was not the focus of the original investigation, was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died

The U.S. Marshals said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The deputy was identified as Jason Meade, who has worked with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office for 17 years.

The sheriff's office said Meade is not on duty and as of Sunday, is waiting to be interviewed by the Columbus Division of Police Critical Incident and Response Team, which is investigating the incident.

Goodson's family is seeking answers as to what happened.

Goodson's mother, Tamala Payne, posted on Facebook that Goodson was shot three times in the back while he was walking into a home carrying food.

When 10TV asked Columbus police about the family's claims, a department spokesperson said they could not discuss the case further because the investigation is ongoing.