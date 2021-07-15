Man shot in west Columbus home Thursday morning

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the man and woman share four children who were also in the home and they were not harmed.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman shot a man in the chest in west Columbus early Thursday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in a home on the 300 block of South Chase Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His condition has since been upgraded.