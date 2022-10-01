Police: Man shot during dispute outside of Grove City Meijer

The victim is expected to be OK, the Grove City Division of Police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured after a road rage incident led to a dispute and shooting outside of a Meijer in Grove City Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Around 3:35 p.m., officers with the Grove City Division of Police responded to a reported shooting at the Meijer located at 2811 London Groveport Road.

Sgt. Joshua Smith told 10TV that two men pulled into the store's parking lot following a road rage incident. A dispute then broke out.

Smith said one of the men pulled out a gun during the dispute and shot the other in the arm. The injured man is expected to be OK.

Lt. Jason Stern told 10TV that officers and detectives are investigating the incident, but the suspected gunman has been identified. Police said he plans to turn himself in.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for any updates.