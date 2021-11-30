Man shot during attempted burglary near Linwood

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Bostwick Road when police say a suspect tried to enter the victim's home.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is injured after being shot during an attempted burglary near Linwood Tuesday morning.

According to Columbus police, a 33-year-old man was home when a person he did not know smashed the rear patio glass with a brick and entered his house. When the victim went to see what happened, he was shot in the side, police said.

At least one person entered the home, according to police.