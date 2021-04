The man is expected to survive.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Detectives are looking for a suspect after a man was shot outside O'Toole's Irish Pub & Grill in Prairie Township.

Franklin County Sheriff's deputies responded to the business in the 4700 block of W. Broad Street around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

A detective at the scene tells 10TV the situation started with a fight outside the bar. Someone pulled out a gun and shot the man.

That man is expected to survive.