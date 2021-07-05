Man shot, later dies at Nationwide Children's Hospital

The shooting happened just after 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of East Whittier Street and Wilson Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was shot in southeast Columbus died at Nationwide Children's Hospital Monday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 12:20 a.m. at the intersection of East Whittier Street and Wilson Avenue.

Police said 19-year-old Sincere Akers was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital by someone. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:13 a.m.

Authorities are looking for a suspect described as a man with curly hair who left the scene of the shooting.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).