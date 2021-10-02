Man shot during attempted carjacking on Lockbourne Road

Police were called to the 1700 block of Lockbourne Road around 6:20 a.m. Wendesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an attempted carjacking Wednesday morning.

According to Columbus police, they were called to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Lockbourne Road around 6:20 a.m.

Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and transported him to an area hospital.

It was discovered that the incident happened at a gas station nearby when an unknown man approached the victim and attempted to carjack him. The victim was shot in his car as he fled the scene.