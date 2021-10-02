Man shot during attempted carjacking on Lockbourne Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an attempted carjacking Wednesday morning.
According to Columbus police, they were called to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Lockbourne Road around 6:20 a.m.
Police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and transported him to an area hospital.
It was discovered that the incident happened at a gas station nearby when an unknown man approached the victim and attempted to carjack him. The victim was shot in his car as he fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-4141.