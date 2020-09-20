Sheriff's office identifies 21-year-old man shot & killed outside Westland Mall

No arrests have been made.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has identified a man shot and killed outside Westland Mall Sunday afternoon.

Deputies and medics responded to a shooting in the mall parking lot around 4 p.m.

The man, 21-year-old Sage Martin, was found shot multiple times on the sidewalk in front of the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said at least two suspects appear to be involved but information on who they are is limited. Additional information about the suspects has not been released.

No one has been arrested.

The sheriff's office said the shooting does not appear to be random.