17-year-old wanted for murder in shooting death of man in Marion

MARION, Ohio — A 17-year-old is wanted for murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Marion on Monday night.
According to the Marion Police Department, it happened just before 10:45 p.m. in the 120 block of South Seffner Avenue.
Forty-three-year-old Ricco D. McGhee was taken to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital where he later died.
Authorities issued a warrant for 17-year-old Zair Green. He is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Green may be armed and dangerous and police said if you know his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 and do not try to apprehend him.