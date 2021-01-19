17-year-old wanted for murder in shooting death of man in Marion

It happened just before 10:45 p.m. on South Seffner Avenue.

MARION, Ohio — A 17-year-old is wanted for murder in the fatal shooting of a man in Marion on Monday night.

According to the Marion Police Department, it happened just before 10:45 p.m. in the 120 block of South Seffner Avenue.

Forty-three-year-old Ricco D. McGhee was taken to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital where he later died.

Authorities issued a warrant for 17-year-old Zair Green. He is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.