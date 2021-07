The shooting happened just after 10:45 p.m. in 4000 block of Knob Hill Road.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in Franklin Township Sunday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened just after 10:45 p.m. in 4000 block of Knob Hill Road.

When deputies responded to the scene they found a man who had been shot and was lying on the ground. Medics later pronounced him dead just before 11 p.m.