Man shot and killed after apartment invasion in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a 36-year-old man was shot and killed after a home invasion that happened early Saturday morning on the city's west side.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at an apartment in the 3400 block of Wilson Woods Drive not far from North Wilson Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot on the ground and say he was unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at 2:07 a.m.

According to police, two people who lived at the apartment said the man forced his way inside and was then shot.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office to be reviewed.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

This is the 42nd homicide in the city of Columbus in 2021.