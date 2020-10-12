Man shoots and kills son in Delaware County hunting accident

No charges will be filed against the man's father.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A man was shot and killed by his father in a hunting accident in Delaware County, according to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Andrew Smith, 28, was deer hunting with his father and a group of friends on Dec. 2 just south of the city of Delaware in a wooded area along Pollock Road.

Smith, of Columbus, was not wearing any orange hunting gear when his father mistook him for a deer and shot him around 5:45 p.m., according to the sheriff's office.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, hunters are required to wear orange clothing from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset during deer gun season.

The sunset in central Ohio happened around 5 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Tracy Whited, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the group had experience hunting and Smith had been hunting with his father since Smith was seven years old.