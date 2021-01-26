Man seriously injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in northeast Columbus Monday night, according to Columbus police.
Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Sunrise Lake Circle at around 9:40 p.m., near the Somerset neighborhood.
Officers found the man shot multiple times and he was taken to a local hospital.
Two other people in the home at the time were not hurt.
Columbus police said they do not have information about a suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Jude at 614-645-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.