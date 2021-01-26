Man seriously injured in northeast Columbus shooting

The shooting happened Monday just before 9:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Sunrise Lake Circle.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in northeast Columbus Monday night, according to Columbus police.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Sunrise Lake Circle at around 9:40 p.m., near the Somerset neighborhood.

Officers found the man shot multiple times and he was taken to a local hospital.

Two other people in the home at the time were not hurt.

Columbus police said they do not have information about a suspect.