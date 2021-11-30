Man sentenced to at least 8 years in prison for shooting fireworks at police during protests

Brandon Pack shot fireworks at officers during protests in the summer of 2020.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for shooting fireworks at Columbus police officers during protests in the summer of 2020.

Brandon Pack, 26, was sentenced to eight to 9 1/2 years on Tuesday.

Pack was convicted on one count each of aggravated riot, vandalism and breaking and entering, as well as three counts of felonious assault on police officers after pleading guilty in September.

The Franklin County prosecutor's office said Pack was photographed while firing mortar-based fireworks at officers on the night of May 29, 2020.

Authorities said at least 21 officers were injured when Pack shot off the fireworks. The officers suffered injuries ranging from a fractured foot, hearing loss and burns on their bodies.

The protests were in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in Minnesota just days prior.