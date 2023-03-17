Man sentenced 28 years to life in prison after pleading guilting to aggravated murder in Marion

Christian Gutierrez, 20, was sentenced by a Marion judge to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years.

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated murder in Marion County Friday, according to the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Raymond Grogan.

Christian Gutierrez, 20, was sentenced by a Marion judge to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 28 years for the murder of 27-year-old Charles Feliciano.

On March 9, 2022, Marion police responded to a shooting near the 340 block of North Main Street. Upon arrival, they found Feliciano, who police said was shot in a parking lot during an altercation with another person.

He was taken to Marion General Hospital and was later flown to Grant Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

Police identified Gutierrez and Faith Scheitler as suspects in the case.

Gutierrez was arrested at the Quality Inn on Columbus Pike in Delaware following the incident. He was booked into the Multi-County Jail on murder charges before receiving his sentence.

Scheitler was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice. She was also taken to the Multi-County Jail.