'It could've been me': Man rushes to help after witnessing Columbus fiery crash

The crash happened Thursday on East Livingston Avenue near Carpenter Street in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus man jumped into action when he witnessed a fiery crash in front of him.

The crash happened Thursday around 8:45 a.m. on East Livingston Avenue near Carpenter Street in Columbus. Police said a truck and a car were involved.

According to police, the driver of the car, Anthony Dixon Jr., 31, went left of center and collided head-on with the truck.

Both drivers were injured. Police said Dixon died from his injuries at the hospital. The driver of the truck is said to have minor injuries.

Cody Bramble said he was on his way to work when he saw the crash.

"I was right there. I was the next car...it could've been me," Bramble said. "I just jumped out because I knew instantly that it was terrible."

Bramble said he went to the truck to pull the man out who was stuck inside.

"I just saw the [truck] was on fire and I had to pull him out because no one else was going to do it," he said. "I was the first one there and I wasn't going to just sit there and let it happen."

Bramble would not go as far as to say he "saved" anyone, but he simply said he did what he would want someone else to do if his family was involved.

"If it was my family member. If it was me in the car, my brother, my sister - anybody! I have two babies. You can't just sit there and let it happen. You have to do something," he said.

Bramble said he and a few others also tried to pull the person stuck in the car. He said it's sad knowing not everyone made it.

"I'm thinking about their families and I'm praying for them. I know it's right before Christmas and I'm sorry," he said.