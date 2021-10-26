Police: Gunshot victims runs inside of southeast Columbus restaurant

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Refugee Road around 4:10 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man was injured in a southeast Columbus shooting on Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Refugee Road around 4:10 p.m.

Police initially said the man was shot inside of the China Phoenix restaurant.

After investigating, police found a trail of blood leading into the restaurant, indicating the victim was shot outside of the business.

The restaurant owner's brother told 10TV the victim ran into the restaurant's bathroom after the shooting happened. The brother claims the shooting happened at an apartment complex behind the restaurant.