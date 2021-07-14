Man riding John Deere tractor dies after crash with car in Marion County

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. on Marseilles-Galion Road, east of Martel Road in Tully Township.

A man who was driving a lawn tractor has died after being hit by a car in Marion County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. on Marseilles-Galion Road, east of Martel Road in Tully Township.

OHSP says the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound on Marseilles-Galion Road when Jerry Baldinger, 61, entered the road from the north riding a John Deere lawn tractor

The driver of the Cruze hit Baldinger and both vehicles became engulfed.

Baldinger was transported to Marion General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Cruze was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.