Man reunites with dog at Columbus airport after living abroad for 2 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man and his dog shared a heartwarming reunion at John Glenn Columbus International Airport after the two had not seen each other for a very long time.

According to the airport's tweet, Eric Chen was reunited with his beloved canine Remy and the moment was captured on video.

It’s been two years since Eric and his furever BFF, Remy, have seen each other in person. This special moment was caught on camera when they reunited at CMH last week, and we can’t get enough 😍 #FlyCMH



🎥: ericchen48 on Instagram

Remy slowly walked up to Chen who crouched down to pet his best friend. After a few moments, Remy started jumping all over Chen, giving him plenty of love.

Before the happy reunion, Chen was living abroad for two years, according to the airport's Instagram post.