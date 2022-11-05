Construction worker rescued from ditch after partial ground collapse on Ohio State campus

The ground was unstable when emergency responders arrived and they worked carefully to pull the man to safety.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after he reportedly became stuck in a construction ditch on Ohio State's campus.

Authorities responded to a reported rescue shortly after 8:40 a.m. at the construction site at 2050 Kenny Road near the Martha Morehouse Outpatient Care building.

10TV arrived at the scene and witnessed a man being carried on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Gettier, the man was with a private excavating construction firm and was working in the ditch when he became stuck up to his knees in the mud. Gettier said surrounding dirt then collapsed on the man, contorting his body in a way that prevented him from getting free.

Gettier said the ground was unstable when emergency responders arrived and they worked carefully to pull the man to safety. He was taken to a nearby hospital and Gettier described his condition as stable.

Kenny Road is currently closed between Kinnear and Carmack, according to a tweet from Ohio State Emergency Management.