Man rescued after elevator cable snaps inside Rhodes State Office Tower

The Rhodes state office tower is 41 stories high, making it the city's tallest building.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was rescued from an elevator inside the Rhodes State Office Tower after it dropped an undetermined distance when a cable snapped Tuesday.

The man was rescued just after 5 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire. He was evaluated by fire crews but did not appear to be hurt.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said in a tweet, "I talked with the Principal Assistant Attorney General who was in the elevator when the cable snapped. Thankfully he is unhurt, although it appears the elevator car may have fallen several floors."