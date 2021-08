Michael Gholson was last seen on Zenner Drive

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has been reported missing from south Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Michael Gholson, 59, was last seen on Zenner Drive on Aug, 24, just northeast of Williams Road and Groveport Road.

His family says he has a mental illness and other medical issues.

He is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes.