California man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting Ohio minor, possessing child sexual abuse images

Kameron E. Tolbert, 28, admitted to traveling from California to Ohio in August 2022 to engage in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A California man pleaded guilty in court on Friday to sexually exploiting a girl from Ohio and possessing child sexual abuse images, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker.

Kameron E. Tolbert, 28, of Suisin City, California, admitted in U.S. District Court to traveling from California to Ohio in August 2022 to engage in sex acts with a 14-year-old girl he met online.

Tolbert had first met the victim online six months prior and began chatting with her on different social media applications. He admitted to flying from Sacramento, California, to Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 20, 2022, to meet the victim at her home in Jackson, Ohio.

Tolbert parked nearby and snuck into the victim’s home through her bedroom window on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22 to engage in sexual intercourse with her.

A forensic examination of Tolbert’s digital devices revealed more than 500 images and 1,100 videos depicting child sexual abuse of both prepubescent and pubescent minors. Images and videos of the 14-year-old victim were also recovered.