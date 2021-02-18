Man on a mission with his "snow beast"

Columbus man uses homemade snowblower to help neighbors.

In the darkness of the early morning hours, John Fleshman fires up a contraption he lovingly calls, "the snow beast."

"I'm usually as quiet as a mouse, I get in and out in under three, four minutes and move to the next driveway," he says from his Franklin Township home in West Columbus.

This is the second winter season where Fleshman broke out his homemade snowblower that looks similar to a ball collector you would see at a golf driving range.

"Being that it's a zero turn, you can turn on a dime and go in and out," he says with pride. Fleshman is also proud of how he tricked out his driving blower with a windshield wiper, touch engine start, safety lights, cupholder, and even a horn.

Neighbors love it.

"It's pretty incredible," says Zachary Witt, who is a new father of 3-month-old Miles.

"We have one of those video cameras on the outside of the house, the security cameras, and it went off at about 4am and I saw this thing outside plowing our driveway," Whitt added.

Fleshman, a Franklin Township trustee, says he hopes his Robin Hood actions will inspire others to think of ways they can be kind to their neighbors too.