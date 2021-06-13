Man killed, multiple people injured in weekend shootings across Columbus

The man's death is the 89th homicide in Columbus in 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating several weekend shootings that have left one man dead and multiple people hurt including a mother and her 4-year-old son.

Police a man was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday night in southwest Columbus.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Wedgewood Drive on a report of gunshots around 10:45 p.m.

The man was found shot and unresponsive. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died. His name has not been released. His death is the 89th homicide of 2021 in Columbus.

Columbus police are also investigating several other weekend shootings that left multiple people injured.

Police say a man was critically injured after he was shot by the mother of his 2-year-old child on Saturday afternoon in north Columbus.

The shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 6200 block of Ambleside Drive just west of Karl Road.

Police say 36-year-old Princess Brown was arguing with her child's father when she pulled out a gun as he came toward her.

As the man walked toward Brown, police say she stepped forward, slipped and fell on top of the victim which caused them both to fall on the sofa.

According to police, Brown fired two shots as they fell. At least one of the shots hit the man in the neck. He was taken to Riverside Medical Center in critical condition and taken into emergency surgery. He is now in stable condition.

Brown was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

A mother and her 4-year-old son were injured in a shootout Saturday night in east Columbus.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Westpot Drive just north of Mount Vernon Avenue just before 11 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found the woman with a graze wound to her right arm. The boy was shot one time in his right foot.

The woman said she and her son had just arrived at the parking lot of their apartment complex.

Police say as they got out of the car, a shootout started and the woman and child were hit by stray bullets.

The woman was not able to say where the shots came from. She also was not able to provide a description of a suspect or vehicle that was involved.

Police say on Sunday around 2:20 a.m., officers went to the area of West Mound Street and the I-70 ramp on a reported shooting.

Officers found a man who had been shot in the face. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told police the man was riding his motorcycle with a group of other motorcyclists east along West Mount Street near I-70 when the group was almost hit by a vehicle.

Police say one of the motorcyclists confronted the driver of the vehicle telling that person to slow down. A short time later the driver of the vehicle fired shots, hitting the victim and causing him to wreck his motorcycle and crash into another vehicle that was going west on West Mound Street.

The suspect was possibly driving a white Infinity sedan.

Police have not said if any of the shootings are considered to be connected.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.