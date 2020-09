Police were called to the 1000 block of Vesta Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are investigating a homicide in the Linden area Wednesday night.

According to police, they were called to the 1000 block of Vesta Avenue around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

A man was taken to Grant Medical Center and later pronounced dead at 7:37 p.m.