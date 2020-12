Investigators said the fire was accidental.

WHITEHALL, Ohio — A man was killed in an apartment fire that happened Sunday morning in Whitehall.

The fire happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Bernhard Road.

Whitehall Division of Fire Chief Preston Moore said the State Fire Marshal's Office ruled the fire was accidental.

Police identified the man who died as 59-year-old Michael Rowlands.

The fire was contained to one room.