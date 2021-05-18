Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened in Richland County Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
George Crawford, 70, of Mansfield, was driving on IR-71 in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado.
He was then hit from the rear by a 2020 Freightliner commercial truck.
Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said the driver of the truck was not injured.
OSHP said a man was in the car with Crawford at the time of the crash. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
The crash remains under investigation.