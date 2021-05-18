Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Richland County

George Crawford, 70, of Mansfield, was driving on IR-71 in a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado when he was hit by a 2020 Freightliner commercial truck.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened in Richland County Monday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the driver of the truck was not injured.

OSHP said a man was in the car with Crawford at the time of the crash. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.