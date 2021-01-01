Police: Dispute at southeast Columbus New Year's Eve party leads to deadly shooting

This is the first homicide in Columbus in 2021.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was shot and killed during a dispute that started at a New Year's Eve party in southeast Columbus.

Columbus police said Derrick Green, 30, was hosting the party and got involved in an argument with 31-year-old Kenneth Palmer, who was attending the party.

Police said Palmer left, but returned later on Friday morning and the dispute continued.

It is then that Green shot Palmer, police said.

Officers were called to the shooting scene in the 3700 block of Kimberly Parkway North near Courtright Road at approximately 4 a.m.

Palmer was taken to Grant Medical Center by medics and pronounced dead.

According to court records, Palmer was shot multiple times.

Green was arrested and charged with murder