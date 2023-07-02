OSHP: 45-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Madison County

There were no other vehicles involved or injuries reported, patrol said in a release.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A London man is dead after he lost control of his vehicle while driving in Madison County Saturday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Michael Gangluff was traveling in a Ford F-150 on Kiousville Georgesville Road, just south of Big Plain Circleville Road, around 11:30 a.m. when the crash occurred. He reportedly failed to maintain control of his vehicle, driving off the side of the road before overturning.

Gangluff was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

